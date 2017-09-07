Senator Casey to attend Hill rally Sunday

Sen. Bob Casey [D, Pa.] is set to make an appearance at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church this Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. during a rally held by Indivisible: Northwest Philly.

The rally will focus on looking ahead to local elections being held this year, state and federal elections in 2018 and how residents can further be involved in those races.

Casey criticized President Donald Trump’s administration’s plan to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (or DACA) program, calling the proposal “an insult to America” and bad for the economy.

Indivisible is a national advocacy group with local branches across the country. The organization’s goals are to “resist Trump’s authoritarian agenda … focus on local, defensive congressional advocacy … and embrace progressive values.”

– Brendan Sample