Man charged with attempted break- in of Bredenbeck’s

by Sue Ann Rybak

Police charged Peter Weisman, 48, of the 400 block of East Allens Lane, with burglary, criminal trespassing and related offenses on May 25.

Captain John Hearn, of the 14th Police District, said at approximately 2:17 a.m. on May 19, officers responded to a burglary alarm at a bakery.

Surveillance video captured the suspect attempting to break into the front door and side door of Bredenbeck’s Bakery, 8126 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill.

“Although entry was not gained, damage to both doors were reported,” he said.

On May 20, another overnight burglary was reported several blocks away on the 100 block of Northwestern Avenue. Hearn said upon further investigation by the Northwest Detective Division along with the Division’s Digital Video Image Recovery Team, “a person of interest was developed but specific identification was needed.”

He said Police Officer Robert Mahan, an 11-year veteran of the 14th Police District assigned to the Chestnut Hill area, met with detectives and “successfully and immediately” identified the man as Weisman.

On May 25, Officers Robert Mahan and Daisy Bransfield observed Weisman in the 500 block of East Mt. Airy and placed him under arrest at 1:50 p.m.

“The technological capabilities of today’s world in conjunction with the coordinated efforts by the business owners, the dedicated officers assigned to the 14th Police District, along with the Northwest detectives successfully resulted in the quick apprehension on this individual,” Hearn said.