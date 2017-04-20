SCH House Tour on Friday

Learn more about “one of the Top Ten Great Neighborhoods,” as recognized by Forbes.com on the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy Community House Tour and Boutique on April 21, 2017. The tour will offer guests special access to eight lovely and historic homes in and around Chestnut Hill while also weaving in significant local landmarks. Funds from this year’s tour will be used to build a new outdoor amphitheater adjacent to the Wissahickon Watershed for community events, in addition to school uses.

On the eve of the Tour, there will be a festive cocktail party and a fun boutique featuring a wide variety of unique vendors. Shopping at the boutique will continue on Friday during the House Tour, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The House Tour and Boutique are sponsored by the Parents Association and open to the public, with tickets at http://www.schhousetour.org.