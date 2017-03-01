Julia G. Hall, professor

Julia G. Hall, 87, a professor who taught sociology, psychology and criminology at Drexel University for 44 years, died Jan. 26 of complications from hypertension at her home in Mt. Airy.

In addition to her teaching, Dr. Hall was widely known in the Philadelphia criminal justice community for her studies of young people and the aged in the prison system. Her skills made her a much sought-after member of legislative commissions and study groups at the local and state level.

Using her knowledge, she served as moderator of inmate youth and senior citizen groups at Graterford Prison in Montgomery County. She also brought her undergraduate students into

prison for supervised interaction with inmates.

She believed strongly that restorative justice, which seeks to rehabilitate offenders through reconciliation with victims and the larger community, was more effective than long prison terms, especially for juveniles.

She was president for three years and a member for the past 30 years of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, an advocacy group for prisoners, former inmates and their families.

She was the author of several handbooks based on her theories and produced a documentary film, “Correcting Our Elders.”

Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was a graduate of the Philadelphia High School for Girls. She received a bachelor’s degree from Temple University, a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a doctorate from Penn, where she was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow, and had done postdoctoral study in social psychology at Harvard University.

Dr. Hall is survived by a son, Michael. She was preceded in death by her husband, Federal Magistrate William Hall Jr., and a son William Francis Hall III.

A memorial service was held April 13 at Drexel University’s Creese Center.