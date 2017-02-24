Local company behind SNL Spicer spoof’s motorized lectern

by Len Lear

Are you one of the millions of TV viewers or the tens of millions of YouTube watchers who have enjoyed the hysterical Melissa McCarthy spoofs of the bumbling Trump press spokesman Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in recent weeks? The word “viral” does not begin to explain the screamingly funny videos whose countless millions of viewings have practically broken the internet.

What very few viewers could possibly know, however, is that a big part of the McCarthy rants could not have been nearly as successful without the contributions of two guys whose operation is just a couple of miles from Chestnut Hill.

During the SNL skits, the short-fuse Spicer (McCarthy) gets fed up with reporters’ questions and rams her motorized podium into the reporters, shooting off her cannon mouth like a deranged baboon. This LOL bit would not have been possible without the considerable talents of Marc Petrosino and Michael Latini, founders of Monkey Boy Productions in Wyncote, which built the motorized podium on short notice.

Michael, 38, and Marc, 42, and their employees have been making props, puppets and special effects since 2006 for numerous TV shows, Broadway shows, the Metropolitan Opera, etc. What was the most difficult design project they’ve ever done?

“We built a realistic, 15-foot long, juvenile Tyrannosaurs Rex,” said Marc, “which needed to have blinking eyes, a moving mouth, a sound system that generates ‘roars’ and be light enough for one puppeteer to easily wear, both in and out of doors. We’re happy to say the final product weighed only 70 pounds (when most puppets like that exceed 100).”

The Wyncote firm has made other props for SNL (which did not attract the viral attention of the motorized podium) as well as for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. “We made a pizza-guitar for SNL several weeks ago,” said Marc. “It had to look like a real slice of pizza and be able to rotate, like ZZ Top’s guitars. And recently, we built a stack of files for a Trump sketch that looked real but weighed a fraction of a real stack. Many of the SNL props we’ve made have been a great challenge, which is compounded by the short build time we are afforded.”

Michael is originally from lower Bucks County, and Marc is a native of Auburn, NY. Michael went to Temple’s Tyler School of Art, and Marc created a Puppetry degree at Ithaca College in New York state. Michael graduated in 2001 and Marc in 1998. The two met in 2000 at a national puppetry conference.

Monkey Boys Productions was originally founded by Michael, Marc and two other friends, Russell Tucker, and Scott Hitz. “The four of us were living together in Brooklyn,” said Marc, “and someone was reading Kurt Vonnegut’s book, ‘Welcome to the Monkey House.’

“One of us wrote that on our dry-erase message board, and people started calling our place The Monkey House and us, The Monkey Boys. In 2006, we decided to form a company, and the name seemed appropriate … Russell and Scott have since left the company and live in Oklahoma and New York, respectively.” They settled on the Wyncote location because it is close to Michael’s home and is convenient to Philly and New York.

How did the motorized podium job come about? “The brilliant sketch writers came up with the idea, and thankfully, the head of props at SNL called us to make it. We had built the lightweight lectern for the previous week’s sketch, so it made sense for us to build the motorized version.

“You always have doubts (about how the bit would actually be played out on the live TV show), but we’re pretty confident in our team’s abilities. Any fears were quickly erased by Melissa McCarthy’s skill with it and the overwhelming audience reaction.”

What were the difficulties in making the motorized podium? “Time (obviously), locating a motorized wheelchair (there was a snowstorm that dropped over six inches that Thursday morning) and making the whole unit safe, light and sturdy”

Can Marc and Michael say how much they were paid for the motorized podium? “We cannot.”

What has been the reaction in social media, emails and phone calls, etc.? “We’ve been amazed by the response. Lots of love and support from friends and family, as well as from people we haven’t met. Our phone’s been ringing off the hook for interviews, which is a new experience for us.

“We’ve also received a few calls and messages from people who didn’t like the sketch, and we remind them that we just built a prop for it.”

Any new jobs yet as a result of the SNL skits? “Nothing yet, but this is all very fresh.”

What was the best advice Marc and Michael ever got? “Treat people how you’d like to be treated. Follow your passion, and show up early. Michael’s grandfather told him you don’t have to do everything all at once; pace yourself, so you do it right.”

Do Marc and Michael plan to give a percentage of their profits from new jobs to Sean Spicer or Donald Trump? “LOL! We doubt either of them need our money.”

More information: 215-839-6627 or www.monkeyboysproductions.com. Len Lear can be reached at lenlear@chestnuthilllocal.com