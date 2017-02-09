Warm up with ‘Valentines on Ice’ in Chestnut Hill

by Sue Ann Rybak

World-renowned ice sculptor Peter Slavin, creative partner of Fear No Ice, the world’s first and only international ice sculpting performance company, invites residents to attend the Chestnut Hill Business Association’s Third Annual “Valentines on Ice” at Laurel Hill Gardens, 8125 Germantown Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 11, noon to 2 p.m.

The Mt. Airy resident will melt your heart as he carves characters from “Frozen” and other cool sculptures from a huge block of ice. After the live demonstration, visitors will have the opportunity to tour one-of-a-kind ice sculptures on display up and down the Avenue on Saturday in front of shops and restaurants.

Slavin, 53, has traveled to over 150 countries, performing theatrical ice sculpting shows and competing in ice sculpting contests around the world, including the Winter Olympics. The father of two children said Valentines on Ice is “the most important event” to him.

“Chestnut Hill is a special place to me,” said Slavin, who also owns Ice Sculpture Philly, which creates custom ice sculptures of all sizes for weddings, parties, festivals and special events. “I live just two miles away. I love this community. My goal every year is to encourage families to come out and celebrate Valentine’s Day together. People are always looking for something fun to do in the winter, and Valentines on Ice is a fun way to do that.”

Martha Sharkey, executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business District, said Slavin and Don Harrison, of Ice Sculpture Philly, “will mesmerize visitors” as they transform “a huge hunk of ice into an incredible piece of art. It’s really a fun event for all ages. Over a dozen sculptures will be on display that attendees can tour with a map.”

She said the theme of the sculptures depend on the businesses sponsoring them. Last year, Paris Bistro had an ice sculpture of the Eiffel Tower in front of the restaurant.

“A ‘Frozen’ Valentine wouldn’t be complete without an appearance by Queen Elsa herself, who will be available for pictures to capture a wintry memory,” said Sharkey, who added that new to this year’s Valentines on Ice is a Scavenger Hunt sponsored by the community group “iRunTheHill.”

She said as part of the group’s #FitFeb Challenge, which coincides with Valentines on Ice, the community group is encouraging members to get photos with as many ice sculptures as they can, including tracking down the “iRunTheHill” sculpture.

To learn more about Valentines on Ice, go to www.chestnuthillpa.com. Sue Ann Rybak can be reached at sueann@chestnuthilllocal.com