Michael N. Yanni, age 87, on January 12, 2017 of Chestnut Hill. A life long resident of Chestnut Hill and advocate for the preservation of it’s history and traditions, Mike was a wealth of historical facts and the “unofficial” Mayor of the town he loved. He liked nothing better than a lively discussion of “his” opinions and welcomed the opportunity to share his knowledge with all. Survived by his daughter Michele Steele (Thomas), his son Philip N. Yanni, his 2 grandchildren, Geoffrey and Samantha Steele, his sister Phyllis Clemente, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral mass was held at Holy Cross Church on Tuesday, Jan. 17th. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (Jacob F. Ruth)