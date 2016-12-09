Each week a different Chestnut Hill site is featured here, and the first reader to submit the correct answer wins. What do you win? The satisfaction of knowing you beat your neighbor to it. WHERE THE HILL IS IT? features the photography of Janice MacAvoy, a Chestnut Hill native. Here’s a clue for this photo: “The Highland Jig.” Send your answer to lenlear@chestnuthilllocal.com (The first person to correctly identify last week’s photo of Chestnut Hill Sports, 8628 Germantown Ave., was Phil Duca, of Chestnut Hill.)