Chestnut Hill Hospital opens Memory Café

Memory Cafés are a European innovation that has taking hold in the United States and are now in Chestnut Hill! The Café provides a safe, comfortable and supportive environment for people with memory problems, including dementia, and their caregivers to socialize as well as offers a range of fun and engaging activities. Center in the Park and Chestnut Hill Hospital will host monthly Memory Cafés for the community.

The November Café is open on Tuesday, November 29; 1:30 – 3 p.m. at Center on the Hill, 8835 Germantown Avenue. Join us this month to mingle and interact with friendly animals from a local pet therapy program. Pet therapy has many benefits including helping release endorphins that produce a calming effect.

Caregivers by themselves, or with the person for whom they care for, and others who would like to contribute to an atmosphere of acceptance are welcome. Enjoy light refreshments and music. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Drop offs are not permitted.

Contact Leslie Lefer at 215-247-4654.