Our Mother of Consolation Parish School promotes National Say Something Week

Our Mother of Consolation Parish School, in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, a national, nonprofit organization led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, took part in National Say Something Week, October 24–28.

Say Something teaches students in Middle School and High School how to look for warning signs, signals and threats – especially in social media – from individuals who may want to hurt themselves or others and to Say Something to a trusted adult to get them help. The program is based on research conducted by Dr. Dewey Cornell and Dr. Reid Meloy, two leading national experts in threat assessment and intervention.

The weeklong series of events included classroom lessons and activities to promote awareness.

Say Something Week reinforces the power young people have to prevent tragedies and Say Something to a trusted adult to protect a friend from hurting them self or others!

Our Mother of Consolation Parish School and Sandy Hook Promise is asking schools, student clubs, parents and community leaders to visit www.sandyhookpromise.org/bringSaySomething to learn how to begin using Say Something in their schools, homes and community.