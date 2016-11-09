OMC to close out 160th celebration at every mass this coming weekend

Our Mother of Consolation is celebrating the closing of a year-long marking of the parish’s 160th year in Chestnut Hill.

The entire community is invited to every mass at the church. The first mass will be Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses are held at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. A reception will follow each mass.

Each mass will also be followed by a tree planting on the church grounds.

All members of the community, current and former parishioners, those who have lost connection with OMC and those who are curious are invited to attend. Attendees are asked to wear something blue to honor the Blessed Mother.

Visit www.omcparish.com or call 215-247-0430 for details.