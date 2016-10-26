Unitarians to host Black Lives Matter Forum

The Ending Racism Committee of the Unitarian Society of Germantown, 6511 Lincoln Drive in Mt. Airy, will host a Black Lives Matter Community Forum from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Forum is designed to bring together civic leaders, law enforcement officials, congregants from local houses of worship and members of the Delaware Valley community for an open discussion on the relationship between law enforcement and people of color.

The goal is to encourage open lines of communication and suggest tools to build better relationships between law enforcement and people of color in our community.

Panelists include First Assistant District Attorney George Mosee of Philadelphia; the Rev. Laurie Sweigard, Central Baptist Church of Wayne; Mrs. Anita Friday, Esq.; the Rev. Naomi Leapheart, faith work director of the National LGBTQ Task Force; Pennsylvania State Sen. Arthur Haywood, District 4; and Erica Mines, Philly Coalition for REAL Justice.

The first hour will feature opening remarks from each panelist. The second hour will be facilitated by the moderator and the floor will be open for anyone to ask questions or share remarks. All are welcome.

Visit www.usguu.org for directions and additional information.