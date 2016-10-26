Alexander Hersh, social worker and professor

Alexander Hersh, 91, formerly of Mt. Airy, a retired social worker and professor at the University of Pennsylvania, died Oct. 1 of cancer at Cathedral Village in Andorra.

Mr. Hersh retired in 1990 as a professor of social work at Penn after teaching for 22 years. Earlier he had been a social worker at several organizations, including the Jewish Child Care Association. He was director of social work at Woods Services and Elwyn, working with disabled children and their families.

A strong advocate for developmentally disabled children who supported deinstitutionalization, he joined in the campaign to close Pennhurst State School and Hospital. The school had been the subject of a federal class action lawsuit for mistreatment of its residents, which resulted in its closing on Dec. 9, 1987.

Raised in a Jewishl-Hungarian neighborhood of Minneapolis, he served in the Navy during World War II. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree and doctorate in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis; daughters Elizabeth and Shari; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Oct. 22 at Cathedral Village. Memorial donations may be made to Arc of Pennsylvania at www.thearc.org or to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society at www.pennhort.net/give. – WF