Water main break leaves gaping hole in road

by Sue Ann Rybak

It’s impossible to miss the gaping hole on Ardleigh Street near Hartwell Lane in Chestnut Hill caused by a water main break. The massive opening, which takes up half the road, could have easily swallowed two parked vehicles.

According to Laura Copeland, public information officer for the Philadelphia Water Department, the 10-inch main break occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 on the 8100 block of Ardleigh Street.

She said approximately 50 properties were left without water service. Crews were able to repair the water main and restore service by 10 p.m., but the massive hole in the street is still there. She added that the street will remained closed until the Streets Department can repair the road.

She did not as of press time have a date for the repair’s completion.