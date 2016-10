LEFT IN THE WOODS: This gorgeous long-haired beauty, Briar, was left with two siblings in nearby woods when they could barely walk. They are about 13 weeks old now, loving and playful. Kittens must be adopted in pairs. Contact BrendasCatRescue at 215-872-1636. They, along with many more kittens, will be showcased Saturday, Oct. 15, at Petco in Andorra.