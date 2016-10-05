International Grants Awarded by Rotary Club of Chestnut Hill

The Rotary club of Chestnut Hill has announced its 2016 grants for international charitable activities.

• Hope Children’s Home, Guyana – $1,000 to support a grant to upgrade the quality of potable water, plus $750 to pay for shipping three or more barrels of clothes, school supplies, toys, books, and other items.

• Project Corazon, a Rotary project in Southern California – $800. In a single day busloads of Rotarians travel to a village in Mexico near the border and construct a house from the ground up to the roof.

• Shelterbox International – $900. This is a disaster relief program run by Rotarians. It is currently providing tents, blankets, and other essential supplies to people in Iraq, Syria, Nepal, Chile, Niger, and 5 other countries.

• Power Up Gambia – $450 for the purchase of solar-powered devices for hospitals and schools in rural Gambia.

• Bududa Learning Center, Uganda – $450. The center includes a vocational school, an orphans program, and microfinancing for women in southwest Uganda.

These funds are collected annually by the RotaryClub of Chestnut Hill. All money collected is distributed to the various program; there is no administrative fee because all the work is done by volunteers. The club also works with several charitable and educational organizations in the Philadelphia area.

The club meets weekly at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. to hear guest speakers and to discuss ongoing projects. Members of the public are welcome at all meetings.