Springfield Township Historical Society plans ‘History in Motion’

The Springfield Township Historical Society will host its fourth annual History in Motion on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will take place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Sandy Run Country Club, 200 E. Valley Green Rd., Oreland.

The evening’s festivities, planned on a theme of the “Wild, Wild West,” will feature a wine tasting offered by Chaddsford Winery, a live auction featuring art, collectibles and jewelry, seated dinner and a western-themed show, “The Good, the Bad and the Deadly,” presented by Without a Cue Productions.

Tickets are available at www.HIM4.eventbrite.com. Tickets are being offered on an Early Bird Special for $50 each, a $25 reduction in booking price if you buy them before Oct. 2. Tickets will be $75 if purchased before Nov. 7, the deadline to buy tickets.

History in Motion IV will assist the historical society, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Flourtown, in the continuation of its mission of researching and preserving the history of Springfield Township and educating the general public as to this history.

The historical society continues to welcome sponsorship for this event until Oct. 15. For more information on sponsorship, call Amanda Helwig at 215-233-5000, extension 124. For more information about the historical society and History in Motion, call the historical society at 215-233-4600 or visit www.springfieldhistory.org.