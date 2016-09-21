Newsstand operator says neighborhood landmark could close

by Pete Mazzaccaro

Few buildings in Chestnut Hill are more recognizable than the Chestnut Hill Newsstand at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Bethlehem Pike.

Housed under a canopy roof that serves as the Germantown Avenue entrance to the Chestnut Hill West railroad station, the newsstand has been a source of newspapers, magazines, snacks and more to commuters and passersby for generations.

But current operator, Dan Fromm, who took over the business at the beginning of 2015 says that if he doesn’t get a small infusion of cash soon, he’ll likely have to close.

“We’ll be launching a GoFundMe page this week and are also accepting donations through PayPal,” Fromm said. “We’re hoping to raise $10 to $15 thousand dollars to cover costs through the end of the year and upgrades I hope will make the business profitable.”

Fromm said he’s tried many things in the last year and a half to keep the newsstand profitable, but his efforts have all been in vain.

“We’ve diversified and refined the products according to demand,” he said. “Initially, the newsstand was open for three hours every morning. Over time, we expanded hours, hoping daytime patronage would support it. Some weeks are better than others but, overall, the revenue does not cover costs.

“It has needed capital infusions every so often to stay open – a thousand dollars here, two thousand there. I’ve never paid myself and can’t afford to put in any more. I’ve often had the feeling it’s about to turn a corner, but that has not happened yet.”

The newsstand lease is currently held by Stewart Graham, a Hill resident who is City Councilman David Oh’s Chief of Staff. Graham took the lease on the property in 2011. The property is owned by SEPTA.

Fromm said he feels the main cause for the newsstand’s reversal of fortunes is due to a number of factors, from the poor state of print media to foot traffic in Chestnut Hill.

“Newsstands generally are having a hard time,” he said. “Print media sales have declined drastically over the years. The papers and magazines we do sell have thin margins. I understand tobacco sales were once a mainstay, but because of the taxes, margins on those are thin too. Lottery is an important source of revenue in the industry, but besides ethical issues I have carrying lottery, we don’t have the resources to arrange for it.

“None of this would matter if we had more customers. As lovely as Chestnut Hill is, it just does not have foot traffic like downtown. This is the primary reason we’re not making enough.”

Fromm says he hopes the money raised from the community could help him get it in a better position to be profitable.

“The newsstand may break even with just a few changes,” he said. “We haven’t been able to invest in a proper point of sale system to accept credit cards, streamline bookkeeping and inventory management and collect data. I’m also interested in selling coffee and ice cream.”

Fromm said he’s also exploring a neighborhood partner to help operate the business.

“I think the newsstand needs a partner or successor operator who can use it as an additional outlet for an established, existing business,” he said. “I’m discussing that possibility with interested parties with the goal of making a new arrangement by the end of the year.”

With the money, From hopes he can save the business and an important part of Chestnut Hill.

“I feel uneasy asking the community for donations,” he said. “[The newsstand] is an iconic, central part of our business corridor. It does not look good when the newsstand is shuttered. Many customers have expressed appreciation for it being open regular hours again. I hope this translates to a willingness to give, even a small amount.”

Anyone interested in helping the newsstand can reach it via email at chestnuthillnewsstand@gmail.com. The GoFundMe page is gofundme.com/chnews.