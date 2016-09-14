Meals on Wheels to hold annual 5K and 1M runs

The third annual 5K run and 1M fun run sponsored by Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels will be held a t 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Fort Washington State Park, 420 Militia Hill Road, Fort Washington, L3 Pavilion Parking Lot 3.

The event, which is designed for runners walkers and strollers, will present overall and age-group awards, including a $100 cash prize for top male and female finishers and gold, silver and bronze medals for top three male and female finishers in each age group.

For more information or to sign up, go to www.linemarksports.com. Registration fees are $30 for adults, and $20 for children (5-12).

All race proceeds will go to support Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels, which serves healthy meals to senior and vulnerable housebound residents in Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, Germantown, Lafayette Hill and Springfield Township.