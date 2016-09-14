FeedPhiladelphia fundraiser to bring local talents, provide support for hungry

Communities in the Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill neighborhoods of Philadelphia are invited to come together and join Cresheim Valley Church in a barbecue fundraiser that will benefit the city’s hungry.

The barbecue, which includes local talent performances from gospel and bluegrass musicians, will take place at Allens Lane Art Center Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the event, called #FeedPhiladelphia, will go toward Philabundance, a well-established, non-religious group that seeks to end hunger in the Delaware Valley. The group provides food to approximately 90,000 people each week, 30 percent of whom are children and 15 percent of whom are seniors.

The barbecue is a family-friendly event that will include face painting for children and games that will teach them about nutrition.

Cresheim Valley Church’s experienced pit master, Jim Arthur, will use his custom recipes to cook ribs and sausage. Sides and desserts will also be available. Suggested donations are $15 for a large plate and $10 for a small plate.

Four local musical groups will be performing Saturday: A Far Green Country, Ashli Rice, The White Cheddar Boys and the Bullers.

For more information please go to Cresheim Valley Church’s Facebook page or email office@cvcpca.org. Cresheim Valley Church meets every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the Epiphany Chapel at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.