David G. Nation, lawyer and corporate executive

David G. Nation, 63, a lawyer and corporate executive, died Aug. 28 of brain cancer at his home in Chestnut Hill.

Until his recent retirement because of his illness, Mr. Nation was senior vice president of corporate affairs and general counsel at Bentley Systems, the Exton-based infrastructure software company. He also had supervised Bentley’s Human Resources Department, led various business development activities, and served on its board of directors.

During his tenure at Bentley, Mr. Nation negotiated dozens of acquisitions, expanding Bentley to more than 50 locations worldwide. He was instrumental in opening the company’s satellite office in Philadelphia, positioning Bentley to attract young engineering talent from local universities.

Prior to joining Bentley Systems, he was senior vice president and general counsel of Continental Medical Systems (CMS), in Mechanicsburg, Pa. He had previously represented CMS and Bentley while a partner at Drinker, Biddle, and Reath, the law firm he joined upon graduation from law school.

He served on the board of and chaired the Business Software Alliance and was co-chair of the Corporate Advisory Committee of CampusPhilly.

Born in Elizabethtown, Pa., he was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, where he excelled in sports and academics. He received his undergraduate degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Boston University School of Law.

He was a member of Session and chair of the Finance Committee of the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill. He also co-chaired the church’s Legacy Circle, led a minister search committee and participated in Social Witness projects, including mission trips to Haiti and post-Katrina Mississippi.

He devoted countless hours to coaching his children’s softball and basketball teams, assisting in Boy Scout activities and heading his local homeowners association.

He was a member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club and served on its Finance Committee.

An avid golfer, skier, and hiker, he particularly loved exploring the Wissahickon Valley trails near his home with his beloved schnauzer, Maxie. He enjoyed travel, and treasured memories of trips with his family. After receiving his diagnosis, he often told friends and family how grateful he was for such “an abundant life.”

Mr. Nation is survived by his wife of 34 years, Suzan Willcox; a daughter, Emily Haskell, of Snowmass, Col.; sons Christopher, of Denver, and Robert, of Philadelphia; and a sister, Susan Collins, of Lititz.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118. Memorial donations may be made to Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill or to The Friends of the Wissahickon, 40 W. Evergreen Ave., Suite 108, Philadelphia, PA 19118. – WF