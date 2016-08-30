Police searching for missing Hill resident

by Sue Ann Rybak

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Edwin Baez, who has autism. He was last seen at a relative’s residence on the 6100 block of N. 17th Street.

Baez, who lives on the 7400 block of Stenton Avenue, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, light brown complexion, and short brown cropped hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue swim trunks, white ankle socks and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354 or call 911.