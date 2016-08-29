New players and coaches for SCH volleyball

by Tom Utescher

After piloting the upper school volleyball program for six years, Coach Heather Hoehn won’t be back courtside at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy this fall, but she has left the sport on solid footing at the local school. A bumper crop of 30 Blue Devil spikers and setters assembled in the gym for the start of pre-season practice last week.

New head coach Randy Syracuse brings with him 40 years of experience in the game and is on the coaching staff of the East Coast Power club organization, the off-season home of most of the top players at Germantown Academy and Mount St. Joseph Academy.

His own playing experience included an NCAA Final Four appearance with Rutgers University and several years spent performing in the professional leagues in Europe. He has coached at almost every level of collegiate and scholastic competition.

Assistant coach Jess Stokes had a standout career at Shipley School, and after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2014, she returned to coach at Shipley. At SCH, she’ll get to know her players and other students outside of the gym, since she’ll be working full time at the school’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

With the strong turnout for the volleyball squad thus far, there may even be another coach added to the SCH staff.

The graduation losses from the 2015 Blue Devils varsity team were spread around the court, as hitter Anad Aidid, setter Marissa Pownall, and defensive specialist Drew Kevitch departed with their diplomas.

One of the juniors on the team last fall has not come back out to play for the Blue Devils. The three current seniors, Catie McDermott, Katie Suplick, and Alivia Villari, will serve as the team captains in the upcoming campaign. There are also three juniors who saw a lot of varsity time last fall, Clara Domanska, Rachel Kazlauskas, and Kayla McTamney.

Many of the Blue Devil volleyball veterans spend the spring sports season playing softball, another sport that requires good eye/hand coordination.

Last fall, the SCH netters finished the regular season with an overall record of 11-11, although they did not fare quite as well within the Inter-Ac League. The Devils bowed to George School in the first round of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools tournament.