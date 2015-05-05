NFA students honored for creative writing

Posted on by Contributor
The William Jeanes Library Bookwriting Contest Winners: (from left to right) Kennedy Willis (2nd grade Montessori) 1st place Best Story - The Magic Farm; Kanielle Rice and Samantha Hendrzak (2nd graders) 2nd place for Most Creative - The Butterfly; Ainsley Howard and Rosemary McNamee (2nd grade Montessori) 1st place for Most Creative - The Funny Monkey; Isabella Godin (3rd grade) a three-time winner in the annual contest tied for first place for Most Creative - Baron and the Bow Wow Band; and Chase Massanova (1st grade) 2nd place for Most Creative - The Portal. (Photo courtesy of Sr. Marjorie Lawless)

Seven Norwood-Fontbonne Academy students were recently recognized as winners in the 21st annual William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning Bookwriting Contest.

The NFA students were honored at a special reception for their original written works within the categories of Best Story (plot), Best Developed Characters, and Most Creative Illustrations. These young authors shared their stories with an audience, including their teachers and parents, at a recently held reception.

“We are very proud of all of our student entries,” said Nancy Peluso, NFA’s Director of Lower Grades. “NFA’s signature English-language arts curriculum came to life in the writing, illustration, and delivery of the children’s stories.”

