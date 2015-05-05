NFA students honored for creative writing

Seven Norwood-Fontbonne Academy students were recently recognized as winners in the 21st annual William Jeanes Memorial Library and Nicholas and Athena Karabots Center for Learning Bookwriting Contest.

The NFA students were honored at a special reception for their original written works within the categories of Best Story (plot), Best Developed Characters, and Most Creative Illustrations. These young authors shared their stories with an audience, including their teachers and parents, at a recently held reception.

“We are very proud of all of our student entries,” said Nancy Peluso, NFA’s Director of Lower Grades. “NFA’s signature English-language arts curriculum came to life in the writing, illustration, and delivery of the children’s stories.”