The regrettable rise of sweatpants style

The New York Times Magazine cover for its feature on the rise of ‘sweatpants style’ and the demise of fashion.

by Patricia Cove

A few weeks back, the cover story of the Sunday New York Times Magazine was titled “Sweatpants Forever”. That caught my eye. Why? Because there has always been a correlation between political, social and economic events and their influence on fashion, which then directly influences architecture and design.

For what feels like years, I have been lamenting the disappearance of the interior furnishings and finishes of the ‘90s and 2000s. Interior spaces were holding on to colorful printed fabrics, rich woods and a mix of modern-lined upholstery pieces with the patina of beautiful antiques. Those interiors still had character. Each space was not only unique unto itself, but reflected the tastes, interests, and personalities of their inhabitants.

I cannot pinpoint the time that things started to change, but I get the feeling that it was around the time that “Casual Friday’s” were introduced to the delight of office workers. Things didn’t have to be so formal anymore, and companies like Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn took full advantage of these new, relaxed, mores. What happened next was the homogenization of all things in design: same gray fabric, same gray paint, same gray sofa and matching chair. Throw in a “barn door” coffee table, and your living room was complete!

I have always focused on “surroundings.” More specifically, how their appearance made you feel. It was the “psychological” factor of interior design that was so interesting to me. So, when things started to turn gray, I became concerned. I would have to work around the grays and still provide projects that were reflective of their owners. But after reading “Sweatpants Forever,” I am afraid. Very afraid.

2020 has produced a convergence of the three most influential factors that affect our day to day lives. We are politically divided, socially challenged and economically stressed. Add to that the fear of a pandemic and it is no wonder that we just live in sweatpants. I cannot identify another period in history where all these factors occurred at the same time. Each one, individually has the potential to create change, but what can happen when all three occur at once? The Times article highlighted what had already been occurring with fashion and retail. People just were not buying high end fashion anymore. Stores were scaling back, cancelling new inventory and even returning unsold goods to suppliers. So, what were consumers doing? They were, surprise, surprise, buying on the Internet, only now, Internet purchasing was taking place on Instagram and Facebook. And the majority of purchases were of — you guessed it — sweat pants.

The big questions are: How will architecture and design be affected by these three big influencers? And will our interiors become the equivalent of sweatpants? Suffice it to say, it looks like I may have to reign in my Pollyannaish attitude about how gray is over and Pottery Barn furnishings are looking really dated. It may get much worse before it gets better. I will be watching for signs of where we are headed. We can only hope that someday beautiful colors, unique furnishings and reflective surroundings will make a comeback. And sweatpants will go back where they belong.

Patricia Cove is Principal of Architectural Interiors and Design in Chestnut Hill, and can be reached through her web site: www.patriciacove.com.

