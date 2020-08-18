Jefferson Davis Beales, 67 of Bethlehem, PA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Born in Des Moines, IA, on December 19, 1952, he was the son of the late James A.G. Beales III and Margaret (Haskins) Beales.



Prior to his retirement, Jeff worked as a financial advisor.



He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Lehigh Country Club and was an avid paddle tennis player.



Survived by his wife: Sharon (Schrack) Beales; and two sons: Donald Way Beales of Ithaca, NY and Michael Ballato of Carneys Point, NJ; a sister: Diane Lobaugh of Baroda, MI and one brother: Jonathan Towle Beales of Atlanta, GA.



Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD.



Interment will follow in the church’s memorial garden.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901

