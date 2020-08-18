Crime Report: One theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.

Aug. 15. Theft on unit block of E. Highland Ave. A man complained that a female friend took $100 out of his wallet and vandalized his car whoie he was staying at her home as a guest. No arrest was reported.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.