Crime Report: One theft

Posted on , updated on by Pete Mazzaccaro

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.

Aug. 15. Theft on unit block of E. Highland Ave. A man complained that a female friend took $100 out of his wallet and vandalized his car whoie he was staying at her home as a guest. No arrest was reported.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140. 

