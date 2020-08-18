Albert Barnett Fairorth, of center city Philadelphia, died August 6, four days before his 83rd birthday, at the Abramson Center for Jewish Life in North Wales, where he had lived for a short time, of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Albert was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia and had many friends in Chestnut Hill. He grew up in West Oak Lane, graduated from Central High School (203rd class) and attended Temple University, majoring in business. In his youth Albert could be seen most days after school playing basketball or softball at the Pennell Elementary School playground.

By his own admission he was not a great athlete, but he loved to compete. He taught his younger brother, Leonard, to drive a car and ride a bike, and according to Leonard, the lessons were very successful because he survived them. Albert was a “rolling stone” who had many jobs as an adult, among them salesman of old, rare coins, real estate salesman, taxicab driver, etc.

Albert was generous with his time, as when he was a volunteer caddy for blind golfers at the Walnut Lane Golf Course in Roxborough. Albert was a self-taught gourmet chef who loved entertaining in his center city condo. He was a very sharp dresser who maintained his thin, fit physique by healthy eating and jogging long distances almost every day throughout center city and along the river drives. Every year he ran in the Broad Street Run. When he was 79, he said, “Next year I will definitely come in first place in the 80-to-89 age category because I will be the only one in that category running.” (However, he became ill shortly after that and did not compete in the race at age 80.)

When visiting relatives in West Mt. Airy for a holiday dinner, he might walk all the way to and from center city instead of driving, just for the exercise. Albert was a very talented, self-taught artist in the style of his favorite artist, Wassily Kandinsky.

But Albert was most proud of his 34 years of sobriety. He had a large group of loving, loyal friends who took that journey with him and who are now mourning his loss. He was one of the Elders at Alcoholic Anonymous in the city since 1986. His countless friends came from meetings like Sunrise Semester (his Home Group); Happy Hour; Blue Sky; St. Marks; Top of the Hill; Ethical Society; and Bar None around the city.

Home Group members who miss him already are Bette L; Alan; John R; Rick C; Bob R; Carl M; Kat H; Jim B; Jim S; Maurice F; Peggy B; Sandi B and many, many others, most importantly Amy S. Albert is survived by brothers, Leonard and Bennett, a sister, Lillian, former wife, Bobbie Rose of Plymouth Meeting, a son, James, two granddaughters, Julia and Vivienne, and several nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Nathan and Anna, a brother, Zelman, and a daughter, Amy. The family would like to say a special thanks to Delores Jamison and the other caretakers, Hermine and Mercedes, from the Homeinstead Agency, who lavished devoted care to Albert in the last months of his life.

There will be a memorial service after the pandemic recedes. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Levine & Son

