Gardening: The hanging gardens of Chestnut Hill

Valerie and the great hanging garden of Chestnut Hill.

By Stan Cutler

According to legend, the king of Babylon constructed a high-rise, irrigated garden to please his wife. She was a Medean (Persian) princess who missed the greenery of her hometown when she was forced to move to her new husband’s arid city between the Tigris and Euphrates. Archaeologists haven’t been able to find the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the ancient world, reportedly built around 600 BCE.

Earthquakes, wars and natural erosion may have obliterated the clay brick walls. The layout was described by Greek and Hebrew historians as three, four or five (descriptions vary) sets of walls, each smaller than the one below. There were trees and decorative gardens inside each enclosure. Hand-turned irrigation pumps pulled water from the Euphrates to a holding pond at the top. The edifice was covered with the greenery of vining species that sent runners down the walls and by attached container plants. The effect was spectacular – a green mountain rising in the sere landscape.

My wife, Valerie, is not a princess. She is a retired art teacher from Michigan and an avid gardener. I am not a king. I am an ex-this-and-that from southwest Philly who provides gardening assistance when called upon. Valerie hangs plants on two low chain link fences that separate our narrow backyard from our friendly neighbors on either side. Our neighbors are also gardeners, convivially sharing opinions, encouragement, cuttings, tools and advice. Good fences do make for good neighbors.

We live in a twin house on Highland Avenue. Lori lives in the house next door; Beth lives on the other side of the party wall between our houses. In fair weather, all three of them are out there doing their things. Their neighbors, two doors away from us on either side, are also friendly gardeners. There are days when all five households are out back, calling to each other, extolling the wonders of their plants or cursing the weeds. There are gardeners up and down the block on both sides of the street. This is the heart of Chestnut Hill’s renowned Garden District. Our lots are just big enough for experimentation, small enough to be manageable. People may not be gardeners when they move in, but most become enthusiasts soon afterward.

Chain link is the ideal fencing for gardeners. Solid wood fences block sun and air. The metal chain link fence posts are sunk in cement, sturdy enough to support trellises, bird feeders, netting and contraptions of all sorts. For example, we clamped 2X4s vertically to several posts, screwed brackets into the tops, and attached eight-foot pipes to the brackets. In springtime, when Valerie brings the houseplants outside, she hangs dozens of them on the pipes.

Lori, as crazy as Valerie, has a magnificent garden. The pair of them collaborate on straw baskets hung from the top of the fence near the houses, a shaded area. They go to nurseries, together and separately, and choose annuals to put in the baskets. This year, Lori had great success with tuberous begonias. These are finicky plants that grow from tubers, thus the name. They do better in containers than in the ground. It’s difficult to get them to bloom because they don’t do well in direct sun, chill, wind or poorly drained soil. But, if you give them proper conditions, their flowers are amazingly vibrant reds or yellows that look like luscious, thick-petaled roses. (I used to misspell them in my head as “tube rose”, wondering where the tubes were.)

Valerie’s pride and joy are her orchids, which spend winters in her 7 X 12-foot greenhouse. She never, ever allows one of her orchid pots to touch the ground. In the greenhouse, they are either on the potting benches or hanging from the ceiling. She brings them out in springtime, setting them on plastic tables, suspending them from pipes laid in the crotches of the maple trees, or on shelves attached to the chain link with picture wire. Every October, after she sterilizes the greenhouse, she moves them back inside. The orchids would not thrive if they couldn’t hang outside for half the year.

The fences also serve the wildlife. The pipes along the tops of the fences are squirrel paths and songbird perches. Foxes, possums, cats, dogs and raccoons are too big to squeeze through the links. Baby rabbits, frogs, toads, snakes and chipmunks easily travel from yard to yard through the ground-level links. For the smaller creatures, the fences offer safety without confinement.

I don’t think folks in Chestnut Hill would like to see chain link fences in front of houses; they are kind of ugly. But if you’re thinking about installing a fence in your backyard, chain link makes a lot of sense.