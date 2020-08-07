Gardening: The trouble with trumpets

Valerie and her blooming trumpet vine.

By Stan Cutler

“Tribbles” were fictional creatures that almost wrecked The Enterprise in 1967, Star Trek’s second season on television. They were fuzzy, purring little critters the size of melons. During a visit to a distant planet to pick up a consignment of grain, Lieutenant Uhura brought one aboard to keep as a pet. To her surprise, her tribble immediately produced a litter, which she gave away to other members of the crew. Each of these very quickly produced another litter, and so on. In an unforgettable scene, Captain Kirk finds himself armpit-deep in tribbles that drop into his cabin when he opens a clogged ventilation duct. Trumpet vines are like tribbles.

My wife, Valerie, wanted to attract hummingbirds to our Germantown garden. The hummers find the long, red/orange flowers irresistible, or so it says in the plant catalogs. The sellers almost guarantee that the delightful little birds will come to your vine. Wouldn’t that be nice? Valerie ordered one from a catalog and we planted it next to the house so it could climb up the wall. We envisioned a well-behaved, decorative feature like the roses that adorn English country cottages. We planted it in early Spring. It hardly grew the first year. By October of the second year, it had climbed to the top of the third-floor window.

The vines (Campsis radicans) send clusters of hair-thin, glue tendrils into the narrowest of cracks. These quickly expand and harden into wood, forming clamps that can only be removed with metal tools. The ones I discovered, as I stood on the ladder, had slipped under the aluminum storm window frame and were opening a gap with the mounting. The vines can shatter mortar, separate clapboards and shingles. As I recall, after I cut the vine, the clamps were so hard and tightly bonded to the aluminum, so deeply embedded into the wood mounting, that I couldn’t remove them completely.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on that vine,” I said. “Not a problem,” Valerie said. “I’ll keep it pruned.”

Runner roots spread underground from the mother plant – a lot of them. Every few inches, a new vine emerges, seeking sunlight. Trumpets can grow in any kind of soil, from pH 3.7 to 6.8! I don’t know of any other green plant that finds such a broad alkaline-acid range as congenial as do trumpet vines. They can grow in Zones 4 to 9, from the hot tip of Florida to the Canadian border. They are happy in dry weather. They are highly efficient, able to extract nutrients from the poorest soil. Feeding them is like throwing gasoline onto a fire – don’t.

We battled that vine until we moved to Chestnut Hill, 10 years after we planted it. We would find shoots coming up twenty or thirty feet away from the house. We dug up the mother plant, but that didn’t keep runners from emerging year after year, particularly in the flower beds. We never saw a hummingbird.

Shortly after we moved, 20 years ago, Valerie heard of a plant nursery in New Jersey that sold “Morning Calm”, Campsis x tagliabuana, a Korean variety of trumpet vine that is far less vigorous than the North American sort. On the phone, the nurseryman assured Valerie of its tameness. He had only one left. If she could get there by 6 AM the following day, it would be hers to plant in her new Chestnut Hill garden. I did not accompany her on her dawn foray, secretly hoping that someone would get to the nursery before she did.

Trumpet vines require sturdy support. We planted the specimen next to an old galvanized clothes pole in the backyard. By the third year, I needed to attach a 2 x 3 x 8-foot piece of lumber with 3-foot cross-pieces to the pole. In later years, as the trunk of the plant grew thicker and taller, I drilled holes in the lumber for big C-clamps to hold the trunk vertically, and I had to tie the branches to the cross-pieces with heavy rope to keep the vines off the ground. The cross pieces are tilting noticeably, pulled down by the weight of the vines. The wood is rotting. Any year now, I will replace everything but the clothes pole. I promise.

The trumpet vine is one of Valerie’s superstars. It flowers continually from mid-July well into September, opening dozens of bright blooms simultaneously. It’s tamed, rarely sending shoots up through the patch of grass next to it, easily mowed. We see hummingbirds all the time. They love the plant, as do we.