The special places where we find solace

A walk in any garden designed by its owner or mother nature can provide beauty, inspiration, and peace.

by Patricia Cove

People who love design, and I certainly put myself in that category, can survey surroundings with criticism or admiration, skepticism or amazement. Every two weeks, I tackle a subject pertinent to design, whether it be architecture, history, decorative arts or interiors.

My last article was about fabrics, and the one before was about vestiges of history within our communities. I strive to keep the articles informative, yet somewhat light in feel, as there are just so many other things to concentrate on this year. “Design” with all its nuances can seem trivial.

But for those of us who rely on surroundings to offer comfort, joy and often solace, the spaces, in which we find ourselves are sometimes our only source of contentment. So, for today, I will abandon any talk of defined “beauty,”

rules of design or the perfect wallpaper and simply consider places, both inside and out, that bring people peace.

Our homes are the places where most of us retreat when things get rough. Living rooms used to be the place where families would gather, but now it is the kitchen where we cook, converse, share meals and revel in the camaraderie after tasks are complete. The den or “great room” offers more of a chance to share experiences, watch a good movie, construct a puzzle or play a board game. The “study” or “den” is often the place we go when we need some quiet time and can be the warmest and coziest room.

What are some of the qualities that make these spaces areas where we want to spend time? Well, it is a combination of things. It may be a piece of art that your child completed in the second grade or a thick carpet that surrounds your toes. It could be the overstuffed sofa that you bought when you were first married that, even after 20 years, is still the most comfortable seat in the house. Or it is dining with the set of dishes left to you by a beloved grandmother. It could be the collection of framed photographs of times away, or not-often-seen family members.

Many of us seek the outdoors, when we are looking for comfort. A walk in the Wissahickon or just around the block tends to put the mind at ease and bring to mind all the peaceful qualities of nature. Or, with so many of us at home these days, time in the garden is the answer. Projects like weeding, pruning, widening the perennial beds or just hunting down lanternflies can make for a mind calming, as well as productive afternoon. Just a stroll in the garden is conducive to solace. There is always something new to see or a bouquet to gather.

All of these spaces, both inside and out, can provide respite in some form. And if you are lucky enough to have comforting, familiar things, like warm blankets, good food, a cozy sofa and people close by that love you, your surroundings, no matter what the style, wall color or fabric choice, will have just the right elements that bring you joy!

So, just for this time, we won’t think about what is the right color to choose, or the design rules you should not break. Lets just think about the spaces and places that make us happy and offer the peace and contentment in which we all can find comfort.

Patricia Cove is Principal of Architectural Interiors and Design in Chestnut Hill. She can be reached through her web site: www.patriciacove.com.