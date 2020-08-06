Food must-haves for those going back to college

El Quetzal manager Lindsey Kiska shows off the shop’s fabulous stock of mugs.

by April Lisante

Last week, I watched my oldest daughter leave for college.

As she pulled out of the driveway to start her 1,200-mile drive for her junior year in Miami, I smiled and waved, then closed the door and cried. For a few days.

Since her hurried quarantine exodus from Florida and her arrival here back in March, we have had some amazing family time, time I never would have had at this stage in her life.

Long walks, talks and, as I’ve written in a previous column, dinners together as a family. Once a mother’s dream, these events became daily realities for me. Being in sort of a bubble here meant she experienced the comforts of home, and she photographed many a dinner for Instagram, excited each day to have home cooked meals.

This month, many parents will be saying goodbye to their college-bound children after four months together. While I am excited for her life to pick up where it left off and for her to be with friends again, I watched her go with a mix of sadness and fear of the unknown on my end. And for the young adults, I have no doubt it will be jarring to leave the bubble and return to life on their own.

So, I sent her back with things that will remind her of home. Candles, her favorite blankets and a bunch of foods and kitchen items to ease the transition. Not surprisingly, when she arrived in Miami, some of the first photos I received were of her decorated kitchen, her wait on a lengthy Trader Joe’s line, and, a few hours after that, her stocked pantry.

Since this is a food column, I thought it fitting to curate some ways you can send your child back to school with a little taste of home, comforting treats that will hold them over until they can be back for Thanksgiving. The holiday is only 105 days away, but who’s counting?