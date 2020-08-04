Crime Report: Man arrested in battery theft attempt

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from July 27 to August 2, 2020.

July 27 Theft at CVS, 7700 Germantown Avenue. Complainant said four young men came into the CVS store and took approximately $50 worth of various snack foods and left without paying.

July 30 8000 block of Cherokee Street. Theft of vehicle. A man said that his 2014, black Subaru Forrester was taken without his permission. He said he had left the keys in the ignition.

Aug 2 Attempted theft at CVS, 7700 Germantown Avenue. Police received a call for a theft in progress. When police arrived, a man emptied his shirt of approximately $130 worth of battery packages. He was arrested and taken to Northwest Detectives.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.