Support Chestnut Hill Garden District Fund

Volunteer planters Sebrina Cellarrosi and Molly Murphy.

Everyone and everything are affected in the time of COVID – even flowers. CHGDF (think flower baskets, flower barrels, flower boxes on Germantown Avenue) is unable to hold their biennial (every other year) fundraising event that helps to fill their coffers, and in return fill the planters in the springtime.

What’s a flower-focused organization supposed to do? How about a ‘Win-Win’ fundraiser where everyone feels good?

Paul Meyer, CHGDF board member and retired Morris Arboretum executive director came up with this suggestion and here’s how it works:

-Individuals order bulbs, plants, supplements, books and even gift certificates from Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, a high quality, competitively priced supplier that Paul has used for years in his own garden. They have a diverse selection of quality bulbs, with expert growing recommendations.

-In return, CHGDF will receive 25% of all sales.

Win-win, right?

Ordering now for fall delivery will insure the best selection available. Go to www.bloominbucks.com and select Chestnut Hill Garden District Fund (not Garden Club) from the pull-down menu. When you place your order, CHGDF will receive 25% of what you spend — and you will see the “flowers of your labors” in all of the plantings on the Avenue next spring.

Thank you for your support and continue to stay safe in these difficult times.