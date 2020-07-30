Norwood-Fontbonne Academy holds Class of 2020 graduation

Jane Hohenleitner receives her diploma from Nancy Peluso, Principal, Lower School, as Marianne Finnegan, Principal, Upper School, and Dr. Ryan Killeen look on.

Although not the ceremony Norwood-Fontbonne Academy (NFA)’s graduation committee had planned for its 99th graduating class, students and their parents celebrated graduation exercises last week, held on NFA’s Fontbonne Campus.

Forty-five families participated in the event.

As families drove onto campus, they were presented with a bag of graduation goodies and were directed where to park their cars, facing the outdoor stage, for the hour-long ceremony. Graduates and their parents remained in their cars for the celebration, only coming to the stage to receive their diplomas, or awards, and pause for a quick photo. For family members not able to attend, NFA livestreamed the ceremony on its YouTube channel.

The class was honored for its many achievements during the ceremony, including scholarships to area high schools. Many of the students were honored with academic, service, and athletic awards, which were bestowed by Norwood-Fontbonne President Dr. Ryan Killeen, Nancy Peluso, Principal, Lower School, and Marianne Finnegan, Principal, Upper School.

“We know that you will for so many wonderful reasons be, I would say, the most memorable class in the last 99 years, and in the next 99 years. Congratulations and good luck,” said Dr. Ryan Killeen, in his closing remarks, which were met with approval by families’ honking car horns.

