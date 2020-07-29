Letters, July 30: Voting by mail

Importance of voting by mail

Recently I’ve been worried about voting at the polls come November because I have cancer and am immune suppressed. However, now in Pennsylvania you don’t have to go in person to the polls because in Pennsylvania any registered voter can vote from home.

However, I’ve discovered many Pennsylvania voters don’t even know this. How do you vote by mail from the comfort of your own home? First, you must request a vote-by-mail application from the State of Pennsylvania by calling 1-877-868-3772 or you can go online to votesPA.com/MailBallot. The application is nonpartisan – it’s just a general application to vote from home no matter your political affiliation.

When you get the application, fill it out carefully and sign with the exact name and signature as it appears on your driver’s license, PennDOT I.D. card or Social Security card. Mail it back right away to: Philadelphia County Election Office, 142 City Hall, 1400 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19107, as soon as possible. The earlier you send it back the better. If you need more help call the Philadelphia County Election Office at 215-686-1590.

Before the election, you’ll get an actual ballot in the mail with candidates’ names on it. Fill it out, following the instructions carefully; they are very straightforward. Again, sign with the exact signature as it appears on your license, PennDOT I.D. card or Social Security card. Mail the ballot back as soon as you can; the earlier you send it back the better. There! You voted by mail.

Claire Gawinowicz

Oreland