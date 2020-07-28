Crime Report: Shotgun stolen and thefts from CVS and ACME

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from July 20 to July 26, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

July 22. Theft at ACME Food Market, 7700 Crittenden Street. The manager said he witnessed a repeat offender take numerous deodorant sticks and put them in his pants. Then, the offender exited the store without paying. The manager discovered the theft after seeing empty shelves and reviewing video footage. Dove and Secret brand sticks of deodorant taken are valued at $220.

July 26 Theft at CVS, 7700 Germantown Avenue. Two people were arrested for stealing approximately $70 worth of water and beauty products. The two arrested people were not IDed by police due to their age.

July 26 Theft on 500 block of W. Moreland Avenue. Homeowner reports a black, Mossberg shotgun, valued at $360 was taken from where it was stored under his bed. At the time it was loaded with 11 rounds. The theft is believed to have taken place on June 7.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – Three thefts.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.