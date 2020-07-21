Crime Report: Maskless woman steals from CVS

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from July 13 to July 19, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

July 15. Theft at CVS at 7700 Germantown Ave. Store manager said a woman entered the store without a mask and refused to leave when confronted. She left store with two large bottles of detergent and a curling iron, got into a car as a passenger and headed south on Germantown Avenue. Items valued at $105.

July 17 Theft from Vehicle, 200 block of E. Highland Ave. A woman said she left her 2017 Kia Forte on the block and when she returned, she noticed that someone had rummaged through the vehicle. It appears that nothing was taken.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – one theft and one theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.