Woodmere will reopen on July 25

Located near the Museum’s main entrance, the bright and cheerful Untitled (2017) sculpture by Samuel Maitin welcomes visitors back to Woodmere.

Woodmere will reopen on Saturday, July 25, and I’m glad the day is almost here!

Safety comes first. Woodmere has been working behind the scenes to prepare the galleries, not only prioritizing orderliness and safety but also creating new, revitalizing experiences with art after so much time being closed. Woodmere is all about the local inheritance of Philadelphia’s culture, and I have to feel this is going to matter even more as we step into the future.

As I described last week, we will be reopening with a new exhibition of the work of Gilbert Lewis. Please join our Zoom opening on Friday, July 24: click here to register for this free event. Lewis’s work is full of vibrant color and animated figures; some are nude, and others sport the fashions of the ‘70s and ‘80s. We have also extended Africa in the Arts of Philadelphia through September 7, and that exhibition leaps from the walls with color, pattern, and beauty. As always, too, Woodmere’s historic galleries offer opportunities for quiet interaction with many great works of art.

We are now moving to timed tickets, which are strongly encouraged and are available on Woodmere’s website here.

Attendance will be limited in accordance with guidelines from the City’s Department of Health, allowing for social distancing and space for quality experiences with art.

Masks will be required, and Woodmere has created wayfinding tools that will guide visitors through the Museum on a suggested path. In addition, a safety shield is installed at the front desk, and stepped-up cleaning measures are being implemented throughout the museum, and especially in all high-touch areas. More information and frequently asked questions are provided here and through the link provided on the homepage of Woodmere’s website.

Like other museums, we have moved many activities online, so please check out our website for lectures and other public programs on Zoom. We are also glad to offer so much outdoors. Please come to Woodmere’s Outdoor Wonder (we are calling it the WOW): the experience of sculpture and nature across our grounds. The link to our self-guided outdoor tour is here, or you can pick up a printed map on our front porch.

Please don’t forget to join me at 8:00 pm on Friday, July 24, for the Zoom opening of the Gilbert Lewis exhibition. Here again is the link. On behalf of everyone at Woodmere: Welcome back!