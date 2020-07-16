Crime Report: One aggravated assault and two thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from July 5 to July 12, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

July 6. Theft on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street at approximately 3:31 p.m. The manager of the Acme stated that an unknown male came into the store took $100 worth of deodorant.

July 8. Aggravated assault on the 100 block of East Moreland Street. A man told police he was sleeping in his bedroom with his wife when his 41-year-old son came into the room demanding money. A verbal argument started, and then they all went down to the first floor of the house. The offender started throwing and breaking bottles. The offender picked up a broken wine bottle and put it in his father’s neck and threatened to stab him. The offender fled through the rear of the property.

July 8. Theft on the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue at 4 p.m. Complainant observed offender walk out with $80 in clothing. The incident was caught on video.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – one aggravated assault and two thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.