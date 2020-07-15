Discover your next adventure with HipCamp

One of the author’s camp sites at a HipCamp campground.

by Allison Hackman

Six months ago, none of us could have anticipated the current reality we find ourselves in today. Nevertheless, here we are. For those of us lucky enough to be safe and healthy, the sun is still shining above us and inviting us to play.

You may have already rescheduled your annual trip to the shore or postponed your family reunion until a later, yet-to-be-determined date. However, it is possible to enjoy yourself over the coming months. So, you may be wondering, how can I venture out and recharge?

What is HipCamp?

One option nature-lovers, novice campers, and all those searching for opportunities to get away from the City will love is HipCamp. Best understood as Airbnb for camping, HipCamp is a platform for landowners to offer their space to anyone in search of a change of pace in a novel environment.

By using HipCamp, you contribute to the local economy while avoiding closed or over-crowded state and national parks. You will find that campsites range in price, as well as in the on-site amenities provided by the host.

For example, one area my partner Jake and I stayed at in March came fully equipped with an overflowing gear box with everything from lighter fluid to hand sanitizer and a delightful rocking chair. Some sites even feature tiny homes, RVs or cabins for you to stay in if that’s more your speed.

So, whether you’ve been stockpiling gear for years or you’re thinking about buying your first tent, don’t let the unknown keep you from exploring the wide-open world of HipCamp.

How does HipCamp work?

HipCamp is free to sign up for and it’s easy to refine your search by dates, location, facilities and more. You don’t need to interact with anyone other than your adventure companions, and many HipCamp hosts have implemented additional safety and sanitation precautions.

Sites range from open farms to quiet, wooded, creek-side havens. If you want to hike, specify that in your search. Eager to get out on the water? Add that into the mix too. Once you select your desired dates and location, simply plug in your payment information. Then, you’ll receive an email confirmation from HipCamp regarding the details of your trip and how to contact your host.

If you own land and are interested in being a HipCamp host, you can learn more about the hosting process on their website. I hope to build a HipCamp site on my land someday!

PA HipCamp “staycations”

By now, Jake and I have escaped to three distinct HipCamp sites in PA. We visited our first site, a mere 45 minutes north of Chestnut Hill, last fall. The small private campground backed up to a state park which we explored at our leisure. Our host provided us with fresh, filtered water, a pile of firewood, tinder, a lighter and even a freshly cleaned port-a-potty nearby.

Thus far, our favorite Pennsylvania HipCamp site is a little oasis in Gibson, Pennsylvania, called Oh! Pear Orchard. We camped there in March after rescheduling a last-minute backpacking trip due to unsavory weather predictions. The night we camped it dropped down to a chilling 18 degrees.

Luckily, the cinder-block fire pit kept us toasty until we crawled into our icy sleeping bags. The sound of the flowing creek nearby helped us drift off to sleep. We awoke to a welcoming, morning with sun filtering through the tree branches overhead.

Every host we’ve met through HipCamp has been extremely hospitable and gracious. Though you likely won’t interact with your host in person during the pandemic, people have found innovative ways to communicate through email, speakers, signs and other indicators that guide you directly to your destination.

Refresh with HipCamp

One of my favorite parts about HipCamp is immersing myself in a unique place without traveling very far. So, if you’re sitting at home pondering how to getaway, take a moment to browse through the HipCamp website to see if any of the lush, scenic grounds catch your eye.

Whether you frequent the Wissahickon, regularly stroll through your neighborhood, or seek solace in nature, you’re sure to find somewhere to love on HipCamp.

Although the future remains uncertain, we retain our capacity to reconnect and grow outdoors.

The summer continues to invite us to rejuvenate and relax away from home. Romp, frolic, and refresh with HipCamp!