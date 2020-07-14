Jane Elizabeth Boston Jordan, 78, of Wyndmoor, a retired Philadelphia school district teacher, died June 12 from Covid-related complications at Abington Hospital.

She attended Philadelphia public schools Fulton and Germantown High, the same schools she where would later return to teach. Jane was a proud alumnus of Cheyney University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Education in 1964. While there, lifelong friendships were made when she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in 1962. She was an active, 58-year Life member who loved to sing with the chapter ensemble, served on several committees and traveled to most conferences. She was also a Life member of the Cheyney University Alumni Association, repatriating to campus frequently for events there.

In July 1966, Jane married Abraham Robert Jordan and they raised 3 children, Regina, Natalie and Blair in the Mt. Airy section of the city. Jane had an unparalleled love for history, especially the history of women, African-Americans and Philadelphia. She began her teaching career at Stetser School, soon moving to Germantown High School where she was the faculty advisor for Student Government and the Mock Trial Team and served as the Interim Social Studies Department Head.

She was a devoted teacher and mentor who always made herself available to her students. Seeing her former students in the community gave her tremendous pride and humbled her to know that they remembered her from years ago. A lifelong learner, Jane received her master’s degree in Administration from Arcadia University, formally Beaver College, in 1980. She retired from the School District of Philadelphia after 30 years of stellar service in 1997.

Jane and her husband, Abraham, were faithful members of St. Athanasius Catholic Church. They loved to travel and did so extensively in retirement. Jane also enjoyed singing, attending the theater, crocheting, cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, playing pinochle and volunteering. From a family of political activists, Jane also served at her polling precinct as a poll worker for many years.

This gracious and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend will truly be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and only brother and leaves to mourn her husband of 54 years, Abraham; her children, Regina, Natalie and Blair Jordan; her nieces Kimberly Boston Brown and Belinda Jordan; her 5 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cheyney University in memory of Jane E. Boston Jordan and sent in care of Regina Jordan to: 1405 Stotesbury Ave, Glenside, PA 19038. Funeral mass and burial will be private. Internment at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Beckett, Brown and Hodges Funeral Home.