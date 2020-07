Holly C. Jerdan, 58, of Chestnut Hill, passed away on April 1, 2020. Wife of KennethM. Lind, Mother of Rayna M. Lind, Daughter of Albert & Constance Jerdan. Sister of Stephen, Wayne & Charlene Gumkowski, Sister-in-law to Dave Gumkowski, Jamie Jerdan & Judi Jerdan. Aunt to Alyssa Bernard & James Gumkowski.