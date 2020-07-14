Carol A. Meehan

Meehan, Carol A. (nee Foley) (June 12, 2020). Age 87. Of Naples FL., formally of Flourtown.

Beloved wife of Peter Meehan. Loving mother to Christopher (Anita) Meehan, and the late Peter Meehan Jr. She will also be missed by her many nephews and nieces. Carol was born in Spokane, WA, and graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing as an RN.

She married Peter on June 12, 1954, who was stationed in Spokane, in the Air Force. They lived in Flourtown where Carol mainly worked at Chestnut Hill Pediatric Group. When Carol discovered Naples, it became her pride and joy. In 1986 they moved to Naples.

Carol found the Neighborhood Health Clinic and she was so happy to volunteer there over the years.

At this time Carol’s family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Due to the current circumstances her services will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Carol’s name may be made to the Neighborhood Health Clinic, 88 12th Street N. Suite 100, Naples FL 34102; https://neighborhoodhealthclinic.thankyou4caring.org/Donate-Now or to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL 34105; http://www.avowcares.org/donate-to-avow/.