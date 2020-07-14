Ann MacMurtrie Hill, formerly a resident of Chestnut Hill, died in Blue Bell of Covid-19 complications on 16 June 2020. She was 96. During her quarter century living in Chestnut Hill she was an active parishioner of Our Mother of Consolation and a volunteer at Bird-in-Hand. Her husband, James J. H. Hill, died in 16 October 2018. She is survived by their five children as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Committal and interment will be private.

