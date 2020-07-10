Childhood program in Mt. Airy ‘grew stronger in crisis’

Michelle Bernstein, Early Childhood Program Director, is grateful that none of the staff at the center at Ellet Street & Lincoln Drive have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

by Erin Flynn Jay

Germantown Jewish Centre’s Early Childhood Program (ECP) closed March 13 due to COVID-19. Before then, they were adjusting their health and safety protocols to support the quickly changing public health situation — requiring even more frequent hand washing, not sharing food among staff, limiting the type of materials the children were allowed to play with, etc. (Ed. Note: Although “Germantown” is in its name, the center is actually in West Mt. Airy at Ellet Street & Lincoln Drive.)

“The news was changing so incredibly fast that it was challenging to figure out what to do. We would decide one thing in the morning and an hour later change our course of action due to new information made available to the public,” said Michelle Bernstein, ECP Director for Germantown Jewish Centre (GJC).

Deciding to close the ECP was also difficult since there were no official state orders at that moment. The decision to close involved many conversations with key stakeholders, including their Rabbi, Executive Director, Finance Director and the Executive Committee of the GJC Board.

Bernstein said they struggled with working through a crisis that nobody had ever worked through before, having nobody to guide them with prior experience. But the most common thread that they kept circling back to was ensuring the health and safety of everyone – children, staff, families and the community.

“Some staff were at a higher risk, but if we asked them to stay home, it would leave us short-staffed. Everyone was scared — staff, parents, community members. And although it was emphasized that children were at a reduced risk of contracting it (coronavirus), we had no proof, and they could be carriers.”

While their brick and mortar ECP temporarily closed, they swiftly changed direction and offered full-day virtual programming. They used Zoom to offer live programming for the children — circle time, art, cooking scavenger hunts. The staff was up for the challenge of creating meaningful experiences for the children and their families during this time.

“We started a YouTube channel called ECPTV, which featured daily bedtime stories and other recorded gems by the staff so the parents had something to turn to in a pinch. Needless to say, we quickly realized that ECP was more than brick and mortar. ECP was an energy that grew stronger in crisis,” added Bernstein.

She is grateful that none of the staff as of today have been diagnosed with coronavirus and hopes this trend continues. ECP was able to retain all staff through a PPP loan, and Bernstein said they are tremendously grateful for the support of their leadership in making that happen. While enrollment is less than their projected numbers for the summer, they are anticipating near or even higher than projected enrollment in the fall.

ECP recently reopened during the pandemic. According to Bernstein, “We brainstormed and developed solutions to adjusting to the new normal. including adjusting our drop-off and pick-up procedures for parents (they are no longer permitted in the building), creating a daily health check questionnaire to be completed by both staff and parents for their children, creating strict disinfecting routines and schedules with our incredible maintenance staff for common areas including outdoor play space, bathrooms, indoor gross motor room, stairwells, etc.

“We held Zoom meetings so we could see each other, we group texted (even if it was just a morale-boosting pick-me-up), we shared resources, and we virtually hugged and supported one another.”

Starting up again was a challenge, but Bernstein said not one staff person doubted or judged anyone for the work they did to prepare for this big change. All staff were rightfully cautious, but most were ready and willing to get back into their work spaces, especially with the children.

For more information: 215-844-1510, www.germantownjewishcentre.org/ECP or ecp@germantownjewishcentre.org. Erin Flynn Jay is a local freelance reporter who covers urban issues. Her bylines appear periodically in The Chestnut Hill Local, Generocity, Philly Weekly and Broke in Philly. She is also the author of “Mastering the Mommy Track” (Business Books, 2012).

