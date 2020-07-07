Crime Report: One vehicle theft stolen and recovered



The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from June 30 to July 6, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

July 2. Vehicle theft on the 7600 blocks of Stenton Avenue. A woman told police she parked her car at 7600 Stenton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. When she came back outside to check on her vehicle at 6:28 p.m. The vehicle, a purple 2010 Max Nissan with license plate KGP6629, was missing.

Summary: One crime for the week – Vehicle theft, Recovered in 48 hours.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.