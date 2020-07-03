Local students honor the 1967 Black Student Walkouts

For four months last fall, these five Masterman High School juniors met every Saturday in their successful efforts to get a PA historical marker from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission celebrating Philadelphia’s 1967 Black Student Walkouts. Clockwise from bottom, center) Nia Weeks, Alison Fortenberry, Aden Gonzales, Taryn Flaherty and Tatiana Bennett.

by Paula M. Riley

Long before thousands of teenagers marched on the Parkway last month, Philadelphia school students have been fighting to combat the evils of racism.

Many of these efforts have been overlooked and, until only recently, have been taught in Philadelphia’s schools. But, thanks to five Masterman High School juniors, including Chestnut Hill’s Aden Gonzales, one of the country’s most significant events for racial equity will be commemorated for generations to come.

Aden, together with Taryn Flaherty, Nia Weeks, Tatiana Bennett and Alison Fortenberry recently secured approval for a PA historical marker from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission celebrating Philadelphia’s 1967 Black Student Walkouts. These walkouts are believed by many to be the catalyst for the ethnic studies movement across the country.

On November 17, 1967, thousands of middle and high school students participated in a city-wide student walkout demanding a culturally responsive education. Organized by Black People’s Unity Movement (BPUM), the walkouts occurred at schools across the city and were combined with negotiations with the School District leadership at the Board of Education building, then located at 2100 Winter Street

Some of the 25 demands made by the students included greater representation of African Americans in the teaching, administration, and governance of their schools, teaching of African American History, recognition of Black student unions, freedom to refuse to salute the flag, the use of African names and freedom of expression by wearing African clothes and jewelry.

On the eve of the walkout, Richard Dilworth, President of the School Board and Lieutenant George Fencl met regarding methods of crowd control. They agreed that the only police present would be members of Fencl’s plainclothes civil disobedience squad which had worked well with Black protestors in the past.

Student leaders, together with adults from BPUM were incredibly successful in negotiations led by Dilworth and Mark Shedd, School District Superintendent. Twenty-four of the students’ 25 demands were accepted. The student leaders announced this success to the thousands of students who had met outside the Board of Education building.

Students were celebrating peacefully when were met by hundreds of police officers and police dogs under the leadership of then-Police Commissioner, Frank Rizzo. Students and supporters participating in the demonstration were attacked and verbally assaulted by police.

In the past few weeks, these young women are witnessing history repeat itself, yet for them, that is just the point.

“This (the marker) is very timely with the current protests because it is a symbol for taking steps in the right direction…it makes a good atmosphere to fight for human rights while pushing people and giving them hope,” Nia said.

Alison agreed: “This marker focuses on how youth advocacy can make a difference…and sends out the positive message that youth can rise over the oppressive voices that have tried to silence them in the past.”

One of the most impactful results of the student advocacy in 1967 was the introduction of African American history to the curriculum. Based on this foundation, in 2005 the School District of Philadelphia became the first district in the country to mandate African American history as a graduation requirement.



This class was the foundation of the young women’s effort to establish the PA Marker. The five first learned of the 1967 walkouts in their sophomore African American history course. As part of the course, they had to write an essay on different events in African American history based on the theme of ‘Triumph and Tragedy in History.”

All five participated in the 2019 National History Day (NHD) Philadelphia competition and all won awards for their respective projects. They all also placed in NHD Pennsylvania and Taryn, whose NHD project was based on the walkouts, won second place in the national competition. In researching the walkout for this competition, she interviewed Walter Palmer, one of the walkouts organizers. He remarked how he wanted the walkouts remembered with a marker and Taryn took that to heart.

“The walkouts were a huge step for more cultural equality in schools but there was no acknowledgment of them,” Taryn said. “I wanted more people to learn about these.”

Last summer, she sent out a text to the four friends asking if they wanted to work on the project. All agreed and for the next 10 Saturday afternoons they met at Taryn’s house for two to 10 hours preparing the 104-page application. To gain approval for the marker, the group had to demonstrate the event’s significance in both state and national history.

Their research was extensive. They studied requirements, combed through newspaper articles, read eyewitness accounts, interviewed protesters, solicited letters of support, met with esteemed academics including Dr. Krystal Strong (University of Pennsylvania), Dr. Matt Wray and John Petit (Temple University), Dr. Matthew Countryman (University of Michigan) and received great support from Ms. Taylor at Masterman. The young women divided up all the work and they loved every minute of the project.

“We spent half the time working and half the time laughing,” recalled Aden.

Taryn’s mom provided the workspace and the food, accommodating different requests including Swiss chocolate, fruit, vegan sandwiches, crackers, and an endless supply of coffee beans.

The more they learned, they more their passion grew.

“I lived here my whole life and I didn’t know this happened,” Allison said. “This was one of the largest student protests in American history and we didn’t even know about it.”

Others felt similar other shock when they learned of the walkouts.

“In researching this, we could connect the BPUM workshops and walkouts to activists across the country who used methods they used in Philadelphia,” Taryn said. “This event that happened right here was used as a blueprint for the ethnic studies’ student movement across the country…that was just mind boggling to me.”

Tatiana’s commitment to the project came from her belief that educating the community is critical.

“As we all know, history repeats itself and it is knowing about these events and knowing the power of the youth voice that pushes the youth today to know that even though all these things are going on in the world, they can make a change,” she said.

With each passing Saturday afternoon, the five uncovered more information.

“We discovered that the language used to describe the demonstration was very different based on the newspaper publications. The Philadelphia Inquirer described the event as ‘dangerous’ and ‘riots’ while the Philadelphia Tribune printed eyewitness reports,” Aden said. “I learned that we have to think for ourselves and always balance out your sources.”

Nia was pleasantly surprised that so many people were willing to help them and how many wanted this story told.

“It was very cool to be able to speak up for the people who walked out and commemorate what they did,” she said.

Alison also celebrates the opportunity to share this information with others.

“I want people who walk by the marker to know something has been hidden in history and I want the students who protested to know that what they did was very important,” she said.

The five all have great hope for the lasting impact of the PA Marker. They celebrate the impact the Philadelphia students made 50 years ago but they know much more to be done.

“African American history goes beyond slavery and Jim Crow and I feel like that is something a lot of people in this country haven’t gotten the memo on,” Tatiana said.

Alison added that she wants more school districts to mandate African American history and Nia hopes that the marker will encourage other young people to take control of situations where they thought they were the underdog. Aden wants the walkouts noted in all history books and they all seek cultural equality in schools.

“We hope that more activism is inspired by this event and it shows young people across the city that we are all connected,” Taryn said. “Young people fought for a cause that resulted in really big change for the entire school district and the nation. We have a really strong voice when were we unite together.”



For more information about the walkouts, visit the group’s website: pushfortheplaque.com. To make a donation to their GoFundMe page to fund the marker installation: gofundme.com/f/bye-rizzo-hello-justice

