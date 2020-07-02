Barbara E. McCullough, 73, noted fine artist, graphic designer

Barbara E. McCullough, 73, noted fine artist and graphic designer, of Salt Lake City, formerly of Chestnut Hill and New York, died on Friday, June 12, at the University of Utah Hospital.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the younger child of the late Victoria and James McCullough of Chestnut Hill.

McCullough graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in1968 and studied at the Tyler School of Art, New York University and with some of the great artists of our time, including Milton Glass, John Zweig, Rackstraw Downes, Mercedes Matter, Sidney Simon and Peter Agostini.

McCullough’s art was her life. She was a well-respected fine artist, and, in her words, “passionate about all things visual”. As a graphic designer, McCullough received numerous awards during her career in consumer advertising and branding, which included serving as art director at Dunham & Morris, Inc., Levine Huntley Schmidt Plapler & Beaver, and Ferguson Advertising in New York City.

Wherever McCullough lived, she always exhibited her pride and enthusiasm as a Penn alumna. In Utah, she co-founded the popular, annual “Penn/Wharton Sundance Schmooze,” an informal gathering in conjunction with the Sundance Film Festival. This annual event has grown and expanded its reach since its beginnings almost a decade ago.

“Barbara was an extraordinary artist, whose heart was filled with love, kindness, and generosity. Despite her health challenges in recent years, she pursued her art and continued to inspire those whose lives she touched, with her dry wit and joyful sense of humor,” said her sister, Carol McC Fitzgerald.”

McCullough is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol McC. Fitzgerald and Hon. James J. Fitzgerald, III; her niece, Melissa A. Fitzgerald, and her nephews, James J. Fitzgerald, IV, and Craig McC. Fitzgerald and their families.

A memorial celebration will be held in the future.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, in honor of Barbara McCullough, The Class of 1968 Endowed Scholarship Fund. Those donations can be sent to The Penn Fund,University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300 FMC Building, 2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, Attn: Dennis Disbrow.