Crime Report: One assault, one vehicle theft and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from June 21 to June 29, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

June 22. Aggravated assault at approximately 7:50 p.m. on McCallum Street and Georges Road. A woman told police while walking on Creshiem Creek trail an unknown man approached her, tackled her, and struck her in the head with a hard object causing her to bleed from the back of the head. The complainant then yelled, and the man ran off. The man was yelling “I want to have sex with you” during the assault. The woman refused medical treatment and said she would call the police if further assistance was needed.

June 24. Theft on the unit block of West Highland Street. The complainant stated sometime between June 24 at 11 p.m. and June 25 at 8:30 a.m., an unknown person took the bike from his rear back yard. The theft cut the lock off his cream and white Huffy bike.

June 22. Vehicle theft at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the unit block of East Bells Mill Road. A woman told police she parked her vehicle on the lot; so, she could go walking with her children along the trails on Forbidden Drive. She left the keys in the vehicle and did not lock the doors. When she returned, the vehicle was missing from parking lot #5. The black 2019 TAH- Chevrolet Tahoe with California license plate: 8HXA997 is valued at approximately $50,000.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – one assault, one vehicle theft and one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.